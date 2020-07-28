Online coaching has kept the players busy: Bhaskar Babu

By | Published: 12:33 am

Hyderabad: Palanki Bhaskar Babu became a coach at the very young age of 25 years and since then he has devoted much of his time on badminton courts. It was a different challenge as a young coach in the 80s and now the Covid-19 has brought out new challenges to Babu.

“As I was from a small town, I got limited opportunities as a player. So I took to coaching to prove my mettle and help players build their careers. There was hardly any infrastructure or facilities or good shuttle cocks. There was not much of professionalism. The players used to play badminton as a recreation activity. Playing in a stadium was itself a big thing. We could still produce players who could shine in international badminton.

Players like Chetan Anand, Vidyadhar, Kiran, Neelima Choudhury, Sweta came the hard way. In the 80s there were a lot of deceptive players. Chetan had a few good games and wins against top players. The Indian players lost mainly because of lack of fitness but we were then on the verge of breaking into top ten. Fitness was a problem for the Indians in the past but that has changed now. We are strong, fit and powerful like other top players of the world. We have become world beaters,” said Babu, who was a coach at SAI Centre in Vijayawada and Hyderabad.

Coming to Covid-19, the veteran coach pointed out it is a different challenge. “It is forcing us to learn new methods to keep the players engaged. Luckily in this pandemic, most of the players in my academy are strong in their basics. With this forced lockdown, we are paying attention to fitness through our online classes.

“We are updating the players with physical movement that is required for the game like strength, speed, agility, endurance and coordination. Our aim is to make the players adjust on the court on their return to the game. We are asking the players to play the game outdoors so that they can get the feel of the racket and the shuttle. It will also help in their foot-work. Online coaching has kept the players busy,” said Babu, whose academy at MLRIT has been closed since March 14.

Babu, who accompanied Saina Nehwal in many of the tournaments and played a big part in her growth as a player, said the London Olympic bronze medallist was one of the role models for many young players. “She was mentally tough and a hard-working player.”

The coach said it is necessary to promote scientific grassroots training. “We need to develop the sports culture in country. If we want to excel in international competitions, the government should start free coaching programme.”

