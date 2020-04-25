Online coaching is the need of the hour

By | Vijay Mohan Raj | Published: 11:57 pm 10:02 pm

We have not had the best of performances at National level competition for all age groups for the past few years and with COVID-19 not allowing outdoor physical activity due to social distancing there can be no conventional training programmes.

As per schedule this is that period of the year where we have cricket camp for all age groups at Gymkhana.

However this has been disbanded for the past three years. Initially because the administration of the game was paralysed due to the reorganisation of the BCCI and consequently the State association and this year the reason is the lockdown enforcement.

In my view and considering that all the cricket players have so much time this period could be utilised to impart online cricketing education through Webinar’s and interactive sessions involving the coaching staff and senior former cricketers.

This would in the absence of physical cricket activity provide an opportunity to learn the nuances of technique, strategies, and fitness programs that would upgrade our cricketers to the next level.

It seems that the entire administration has resigned to the fact that there can be no outdoor activity in these circumstances however this can be an opportunity to use adversity to advantage and initiate this activity.

Hyderabad and India are blessed with so many former cricketers who have wealth of experience and knowledge which is at present not being adequately utilised.

We need to appoint a Director for our Academy at the earliest and empower him to appoint a team of Instructors who can initiate the process of rejuvenating Hyderabad cricket.

As I can visualise the current scenario will hamper team sport for a longer period and although we are already late in implementation of this idea we would still be better off working in this direction.

