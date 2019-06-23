Online courses allow free access to all

By | Published: 12:25 am 3:46 pm

Hyderabad: The UGC – Human Resource Development Centre (HRDC) at Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) organised a week long workshop on Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) recently.

While inaugurating the workshop, former Vice-Chancellor of Krishna University Prof V. Venkaiah advised teachers to get hands on experience in modern technologies.

He explained in detail about role and importance ICT, e-learning, e-content, m-learning and open educational resources and open access.

Highlighting the advantages of MOOCs, he said it allows free access and unrestricted participation to any course. It also provides a platform for interactive forums for online courses, he added.

Dr. MA Sikandar, registrar, MANUU said the multidisciplinary workshop was the need of hour. He also said that technology, e-learning, e-content and MOOCs platform were of additional value and teachers’ effectiveness plays important role.

Thirty five participants of different disciplines from various degree colleges/universities from Andhra Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Kerala attended the workshop.

Dr Tahseen Bilgrami, Deputy Director, HRDC and Dr. Ishtiyaq Ahmad, Assistant Professor also participated in the workshop.