Online Education: Officials bridge access gap by pairing

Adilabad: Students who do not have access to online education were paired with those who have high access to online classes in order to ensure that they do not miss digital education.

“As many as 5,818 students were identified to have no access to digital education. They were paired with their counterparts who have access such as either smartphone or Television set. Acceptance of parents has been taken for grouping the students of similar gender. Teachers are monitoring whether students are attending the classes by visiting houses,” Adilabad District Educational Officer Ravinder Reddy told ‘Telangana Today.’

The authorities initially carried out mapping of the students of all the school by classifying them into three categories such as high-access, low-access and no access. They laid focus on the students with no access. They instructed the teachers to adopt the pupils, to address challenges in attending online classes and to assess their learning abilities.

Similarly, teachers created class and subject-wise WhatsApp groups and are sharing YouTube links of classes by subject experts with the students. Students who are not equipped with internet facility can download the lectures from their peers. Students from all income groups are able to attend the classes. It’s a new era in the education sector, DEO remarked.

Apart from the classes being aired on DD Yadagiri and TSAT, Collector Sikta Patnaik convened a meeting with cable operators and requested them to record lecturers of subject teachers and to telecast the same without clashing the timings of public broadcasters. She toured many villages in Tamsi mandal recently and assessed how the online classes were held.

According to the authorities of education department, a district level task force team was formed assigning a sectorial officer to cover three mandals and mandal-wise subject teachers were created for clarifying doubts of the students round the clock. Earlier, a month-long training was given to the teachers on usage of gadgets and to build their capacity.

