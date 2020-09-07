Online education only solution in Pandemic times: Warangal NIT Director

Director Prof. NV Ramana Rao inaugurated a five-day online FDP in Machine Learning for IoT and Waste Water Treatment through a Google meeting

Warangal Urban: Prof NV Ramana Rao, Director, National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal, said faculty members need to use latest tools and techniques to reach students in the pandemic situation.

“NIT Warangal is making efforts to turn online teaching accessible to every student. Online teaching and learning is the only solution in the current education scenario,” he added.

He inaugurated a five-day online Faculty Development Programme (FDP) in Machine Learning for IoT and Waste Water Treatment through a Google meeting here on Monday. Addressing the participants, Prof NV Ramana Rao said it was a critical time for the education sector to reach students.

“Covid-19 pandemic made the education sector move to online mode and it needs to be continued further. Interactive and innovative methods need to be established through online education,” he added.

Centre for Continuing Education (CCE) in-charge Dr Raju Bhukya said that the faculty must update technologies in thrust areas for professional growth.

Teaching Learning Centre (TLC) in-charge Prof A Ramachandraiah said participants needed to update knowledge continuously through online mode of teaching and learning. Prof Radha Krishna, Prof Anjaneyelu, Dr Satish Babu, Dr Suresh Babu, Dr Srinivas and Dr Suraj were present.

