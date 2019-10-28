Online fantasy sports gaming in top gear in India

By | Published: 5:29 pm 5:32 pm

Not just mobile or PC gaming, the e-sports, and particularly fantasy gaming, has gained much popularity in India in the recent years and the fantasy sports user base in the country is expected to reach 100 million by next year. The fantasy sports landscape in India has witnessed a significant transformation since its launch nearly two decades ago.

The number of fantasy sports operators has increased by seven times over 2016-2018, whereas the number of users has grown by over 25 times from June 2016 to February 2019. Some of the prominent players in this segment such as Dream11, MyTeam11, Halaplay, 11Wickets, Starpick and Fantain have also partnered with official sports leagues as their fantasy sports game partner. Apart from these operators, prominent leagues like Indian Premier League (IPL) run their own official fantasy leagues.

The three key segments of online gaming are — real money games (RMG), mobile-centric/casual games and e-sports. Within the RMG genre, the further sub classifications include rummy, poker, daily fantasy sports and quizzing. Some of the key reasons for this rapid adoption of fantasy sports include emergence of sports leagues, growth in digital infrastructure, increased investor interest, reaffirmation around the legality of fantasy sports and key partnerships of fantasy sports platforms with sports leagues, among others.

There are two models of fantasy sports games offered by these players: free to play and pay to play. However, most of the contests are still on a ‘Free to play’ basis as nearly 85 percent of Dream11’s total user base plays for free.

According to a survey, nearly 75 percent of the respondents play fantasy sports 1-3 times a week, with the majority playing once a week. A significant 20 percent of the respondents reported playing more than five times a week.