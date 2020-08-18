Online gaming fraud: ED books money laundering case

By | Published: 11:50 pm

Hyderabad: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has booked a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for a detailed probe into the online gaming racket busted by the Hyderabad City Police with the arrest of four persons, including a Chinese national.

Cybercrimes sleuths of the Hyderabad Police shared the case details with the ED because of money laundering ramifications. Investigation conducted so far revealed that Rs 1,100 crore was sent abroad.

“We have to probe how such huge money was laundered to China,” an official said. The Hyderabad City Police busted the racket that is suspected to be operated from China. The racket operators, who were running several companies at a time to facilitate the illegal activity, had earned around Rs 1,100 crore.

The arrested persons include – Yao Hao, a Chinese national, Dheeraj Sarka, Ankit Kapoor and Neeraj Tuli, directors of Dookypay, an e-wallet company based in Delhi. The quartet was helping transfer the money from those participating in the online gambling to the main entity, which went by the moniker of Beijing T Power Company.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .