Online gaming: New trap for adults, children

By | Published: 12:32 am

Hyderabad: With more children and youngsters gaming online and the number is expected to increase manifold, cyber criminals too are finding their way to victimize them.

Cybercrime experts say criminals lure users in the guise of providing gaming tips, sharing points and use the opportunity to run a scam. The increasing proliferation of smartphones has made online gaming more popular in India with games being played on mobiles, consoles, computers, portable gaming devices and on social networks as well.

“You not only play games with crores of users online, but also talk to them, share views, become friends and join teams. There are crores of players playing online games at any given point in time. While they can be fun, they also bring associated risks,” a cybercrime official from Cyberabad says.

There are many aggressive players online who may bully people, including children. Some players play to bully or harass others.

“Cyber criminals also play these games pretending to be children. They may try to befriend us by giving tips about games, sharing points with us and trying to win trust. They use the opportunity to run a scam by getting personal information or motivating us for a one-to-one meeting,” the official said.

There are many free online gaming websites. You may receive links over emails or text messages to download online games. Some of the games ask for personal information about the player before creating an account.

This may compromise your personal information like your name, age, mobile number which can be misused. You may also end up downloading viruses or malwares along with free online games downloaded from unsecure sites which infect your gaming devices,” police said.

In many games, you are asked to buy points, coins etc., which can be used to improve performance or give you advantage in terms of time or resources. You are asked to share credit card details for the payment.

