Online harassment: Telugu actor lodges complaint

Hyderabad: Telugu film artist and comedian Kalyani Padala, popularly known as Karate Kalyani, approached the Hyderabad Cybercrimes police over allegedly receiving obscene video clips on her mobile phone. She lodged a petition on Wednesday against the people who allegedly sent spiteful text messages, shared objectionable images and morphing videos of her on the internet.

Kalyani said that though she blocked the miscreants, they were sending obscene videos from different mobile numbers to her. Kalyani also added that her morphed photographs were uploaded on various social media platforms and her normal life has been disrupted for the past few days due to the miscreants’ act.

In her complaint, Kalyani also alleged that some people were deliberately uploading derogatory video content against a community on YouTube. She requested the police to take strict action against those responsible for the harassment.

