Online puja for devotees across 12 temples in Telangana

By | Published: 12:45 am

Hyderabad: Devotees can now get pujas or sevas done in their name at their favourite temples in the State, without stepping out of their homes during the lockdown. The Endowments Department has launched the facility across 12 noted temples in the State.

In a statement, the Endowments Department authorities said traditional pujas are being performed by Archakas regularly in all the temples without any interruption. However, some devotees expressed desire that pujas be conducted in their names without their physical presence in the temples. The facility is being provided through Mee Seva website ‘https://ts.meesava.telangana.gov.in‘ enabling sevas in Sri Laxmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Yadadri, Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple at Vemulawada, Sri Gyana Saraswati temple at Basara, Sri Seetha Ramachandra Swamy temple at Bhadrachalam, Sri Anjaneya Swamy temple at Kondagattu, Sri Peddamma Thalli temple at Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad and Sri Laxmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Dharmapuri.

Similarly, devotees can book pujas or sevas through T-App Folio in Sri Gyana Anjaneya Swamy temple of Karmanghat in Hyderabad, Sri Mahankali temple at Secunderabad, Sri Yellamma Pochamma temple at Balkampet, Sri Mallikarjuna Swamy temple of Komuravelli and Sri Bhadrakali temple of Warangal. Following online booking, pujas or sevas are performed in the name of the devotees who will be intimated about the same through SMS. No physical entry of devotees will be permitted during the lockdown period. Soon it will be extended to other temples as well, the officials said.

Further, devotees also can purchase ‘Talambralu’ of Sri Seetha Rama Kalyanam performed at Bhadrachalam on April 2. The facility which was earlier available only for devotees in Telangana, has been now extended to the rest of the country. About 10,000 packets of ‘Talambralu’ have been already booked online. Devotees can purchase them through T App Folio mobile application. In addition to the packet cost of Rs 20 each, devotees will be charged additionally for courier charges. Each family can book maximum of two packets which will be delivered by the postal department within 72 hours.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .