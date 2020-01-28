‘Online reconciliation will plug revenue leakages’

By | Business Bureau | Published: 10:13 pm

Hyderabad: The online reconciliation of e-way bill from April is aimed at curbing revenue leakages in the system. Various estimates peg the leakages between Rs 10,000 crore and Rs 30,000 crore. If this is avoided, it will help in development, creation of infrastructure and creating consumption demand, said Neetu Prasad, Commercial Taxes Commissioner.

Speaking at a seminar on ‘Current Issues in GST’, organised by The Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry together with Confederation of GST Professionals and Industries (Mumbai) here on Tuesday, the official urged the industry to adapt to the technology change as it will benefit the entire system.

“Online reconciliation will have to happen. We need to adapt to new processes. A lot of misdeeds are happening due to the lack of online reconciliation,” she said adding that While there might by some initial hiccups or haze on technicalities, they will be addressed. “The GST initially looked complex but it has been stabilised,” she said.

Slowdown pains

“We are coming out of slowdown for the last two months. Today, we have collected Rs 1,248 crore SGST as of now. Last year, as of March, it was 1,238 crore. Everybody has contributed to that,” the Commissioner said.

Hyderabad is seeing an upward momentum in realty sector and liability in joint development models has been flagged, she said.

Highlighting the problems faced by industry , Karunendra S Jasti, President FTCCI said the goods are being detained or seized and no immediate relief is being provided to tax payers in case the goods are detained or seized. Relief from High Court may be time consuming and came at a high cost. These issues need to be addressed.

