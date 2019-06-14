Online self-reporting through DOST last date June 15

By | Published: 12:49 am

Hyderabad: The last date for online self-reporting for confirmation of seat, new registrations and exercising the web options for admissions into undergraduate courses through the Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST) is June 15.

Students need not visit any college for confirming their seat allotted in the first phase and it can be done through the DOST website.

If a candidate fails to confirm the seat through online self-reporting, the seat allotment would stand cancel. Students who wish to get into better course and seat can exercise their web options even after self-reporting. However, if the candidate gets new seat in the second phase, the self-reported seat will be foregone.

“If the candidate exercises web option after online self-reporting and is not allotted a new seat, then self-reported seat will be retained. The students who registered for the DOST in first and second phases are advised to exercise their web options on or before the last date to secure the seat,” said R Limbadri, convener, DOST.