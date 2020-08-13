Online teaching: Retaining students focus is vital

By | Published: 8:13 pm

The Covid-19 pandemic brought about a sea change in the way teaching is being conducted today. Online teaching is in fact, today the only option left for educational institutes across the world. However, online teaching particularly at the school level comes with the challenge to retain the students’ focus throughout the teaching session. The answer to this challenge may lie in involving the students in activities beyond the small digital screen and the classroom session.

A useful method to adopt in this is the Waldorf Teaching Method. This involves the head, heart, and hands of the students. It aims to improve creativity among children and focuses on the discovery, experimental, and environmental learning.

Here, students are encouraged to research facts beyond the textbook content. They are then asked to compile it day-wise in a single sheet in a manner that at the end of a chapter, their entire research on the chapter is on a single sheet. It stimulates curiosity amongst students as well as creates a healthy competition amongst each other to present better facts through their research.

Another method is the On-the-spot Research Method. Here, the students are asked to conduct research work during the ongoing class to find out additional or some unique points related to the topic beyond the textbook. This again increases the students’ involvement, curiosity, alertness, concentration and they are ready to prove themselves on the spot.

Learning is more effective when it is an active rather than a passive process.

-Sona A. Guha

DPS, Mahendra Hills