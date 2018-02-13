Online tutorials for SBI Clerk exams

By | Published: 1:08 am

Hyderabad: To facilitate aspirants of State Bank of India (SBI) with quality help, Oliveboard has launched online tutorials for SBI Clerk 2018 exams, according to a press release.

Recently SBI has announced 7200 vacancies for the recruitment of Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) across states. For this Oliveboard developed tutorials and tests to help aspirants from different corners of India, especially from Tier-2 and Tier-3 where there is lack of good coaching institutes.

Oliveboard’s exam preparation materials are created by exam toppers, experts, and top faculty across the country. It ensures that the preparation materials are updated and based on latest exam patterns. Aspirants get one free mock test on signing up, thus giving them a chance to evaluate course content before subscribing to the complete module.