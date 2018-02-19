Online tutorials for UPSC aspirants

By | Published: 12:23 am 5:43 pm

Hyderabad: To facilitate aspirants of civil services with quality exam help, Oliveboard has launched online tutorials for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) 2018 exam.

Oliveboard has developed tutorials and tests to help aspirants from different corners of India, especially from tier-2 and tier-3 where there is lack of good coaching institutes. They provide an extensive range of high quality mock tests for general studies.Its exam preparation materials are created by exam toppers, experts and top faculty across the country. They ensure that the preparation materials are updated and based on latest exam patterns.

One of the best parts of using Oliveboard is that aspirants get one free mock test on signing up, thus giving them a chance to evaluate course content before subscribing to the complete module.

Abhishek Patil, CEO, Oliveboard said that at Oliveboard, they have introduced a comprehensive tutorial for UPSC exams, with a renewed syllabus and up-to-date content.

“Lack of access to a good coaching institute becomes a hindrance and we aim to bridge that gap by offering easily accessible and affordable tutorials to aspirants across the country”, he said.