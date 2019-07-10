Only 12% Hyderabadis recycle their devices

By | Business Bureau | Published: 9:23 pm

Hyderabad: E-waste is a growing threat to the environment with smartphones being a major contributor. Two million tonnes of e-waste is contributed by India alone. According to a joint survey conducted by an e-waste management firm Cerebra Green, and Manufacturers Association of Information and Technology (MAIT), nearly half of Hyderabad hoards e-waste for years. Taking cue from this survey 91Mobiles.com did another study which revealed that only 12 per cent of Hyderabadis would willingly recycle their outdated devices to save the environment.

The study shows that only nine per cent of the smartphone users in Hyderabad recycle their old phones while upgrading to a newer one, 55 per cent of smartphone users in Hyderabad have at least one spare phone in their house, whereas 12 per cent have more than five unused smartphones lying around.

About 16 per cent of smartphone users in Hyderabad have never considered recycling their outdated phones. Another 20.6 per cent said they kept their old smartphones because they didn’t get best trade-in value. Although 65 per cent of smartphone users in Hyderabad are aware of the environmental benefits of phone recycling, only 20 per cent are ready to recycle to contribute to the environment. And 6.9 per cent of smartphone users in Hyderabad are against recycling their old phones.

On the incentive expectation, 58 per cent of smartphone users in Hyderabad would recycle their old phone for cash. Another 17 per cent and 5.4 per cent of smartphone users would recycle their old phone in exchange for discount coupons and gift cards.

Nitin Mathur, co-founder & CEO, 91Mobiles.com said “India is among the world’s top five e-waste generators and produced two million tonnes of e-waste annually, hence we believe, recycling them is the need of the hour. With new smartphones hitting the market on a daily basis, it is imperative to tell people how they can recycle their unwanted smartphones in an environment-friendly and safe way”.

It was appalling to witness that almost 65 per cent of smartphone users in Hyderabad are aware of the environmental hazards of e-waste but still have not considered e-recycling their mobile phones, he added.

