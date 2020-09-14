Only 17 of 800 layouts are authorised: SUDA

By | Published: 12:13 am

Khammam: In a shocking revelation, Stambhadri Urban Development Authority (SUDA) chairman Bachu Vijay Kumar has said that only 17 of the total 800 layouts developed under SUDA limits are authorised. “The figures highlight the significance of Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS) announced by the State government to bring unauthorised layouts into the planning fold to promote sustainable development with basic amenities,” he said.

Speaking to Telangana Today, he said the SUDA had initiated the process of regularising unauthorised layouts in its limits even before the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department issued the GO MS 131 on August 31, 2020, for the purpose.

Stating that notices had been issued to the layout developers in January and again in July this year advising them to apply for regularisation of layouts, Vijay Kumar said awareness meetings were also held to educate them. “The LRS is a good opportunity for individual plot owners as without the LRS clearance they cannot obtain either bank loans or building approvals. And it helps the layout developers to avail extension services and amenities offered by local bodies,” he averred.

Dismissing the opposition parties uproar over the LRS, he said the opposition leaders are misguiding the public. In order to educate plot owners and layout developers, mandal-wise meetings are being organised explaining the need for seeking approval for the plots and layouts.

There are about 30,000 open plots under 800 real estate ventures came up in 45 villages in seven mandals, that includes Wyra, Khammam (Urban) and Khammam (Rural) mandals in addition to Khammam Municipal Corporation (KMC). In KMC limits there are around 150 layouts.

So far, 25 layout owners and around 3,000 individual plot owners submitted applications for approval under the LRS. Around 50 to 60 layouts where the prescribed 10 per cent of plots not sold and registered as on the cut-off date of August 26, not eligible for the LRS and they need to go for Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) approval, the SUDA Chairman revealed.

Helpdesks have been set up at SUDA and KMC offices. Steps are being taken to set up helpdesks covering five to ten municipal divisions each so as to create awareness among the public about ‘Telangana Regularisation of Unapproved and Illegal Layout Rules, 2020’.

The citizens who bought open plots in all authorised layouts and the layout owners are advised to submit applications at the earliest by paying prescribed fee. A revenue of Rs 200 crore is expected to be generated with LRS clearance under the SUDA limits, Vijay Kumar noted.

