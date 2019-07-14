‘Only 348 junior colleges affiliated in Telangana’

By | Published: 1:00 am

Hyderabad: A majority of the private junior colleges were not complying with the basic norms stipulated by the Board of Intermediate (BIE) for grant of affiliations. According to BIE officials, so far only 348 private junior colleges in the State have received affiliation for 2019-2020 and that too only on conditional basis.

While last year, nearly 1,350 private junior colleges in Telangana had received affiliation, this year 1,699 private junior colleges from the State had applied for affiliation from the BIE. According to senior BIE officials, a majority of private junior colleges were not complying with norms stipulated for grant of affiliation. The 348 colleges that were given conditional affiliation were instructed to comply with the norms within the next three months.

Majority of private intermediate colleges who had applied for affiliation failed to produce Fire department No Objection Certificate (NoC), sanitation certificate, hygiene certificate as per the rules.

The NoC from fire department is mandatory for college buildings which are above 15 metres (mts) of height. According to details available with the BIE, 63 private college buildings were above 15 mts of height and all of them failed to get NoC from the fire department as they did not comply with fire safety rules this year too.

Apart from producing NoC certificates, the colleges need to have 8,000 square feet of land, rental agreement or sale deed of the building as mentioned in the rule book of the Board. Several colleges that were denied affiliation did not have requisite faculty members, playground, physical education teachers and librarians.

It has come to notice of the Board that 40 private junior colleges which applied for the affiliation were found to be functioning under sheds, while norms stipulate building with required infrastructure.

“Every year, this has become an issue. Despite knowing that do not comply with norms, they apply seeking affiliation. Keeping in the larger interest of students studying in these colleges, the Board is giving conditional affiliation. This year too, the Board will give conditional affiliation for colleges that have slight deviation from the norms as they cannot be closed,” the senior official from BIE told Telangana Today.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter