Only awards, no funds from Centre: Errabelli Dayakar Rao

By | Published: 12:05 am

Hyderabad: Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao on Tuesday said that financial assistance from the Centre in terms of release of funds was not up to the expectations despite repeated requests from the State to the Union Ministers concerned. He said though the State was receiving awards from the Central government departments for its novel schemes, there has been no support in terms of release of funds.

Speaking to mediapersons at Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi, the Minister said Telangana was way ahead of other States and even the Centre in terms of implementing novel schemes like Mission Bhagiratha and Rythu Bandhu which were being replicated by others now. “We are getting many awards from the Central government departments for implementing innovative schemes in the State. But the funds are not being released,” he said.

Dayakar Rao said despite repeated requests to declare Medaram Jatara as national tribal festival and sanction funds, there had been no response from the Union government. He said though the State was due to receive about Rs 1,200 crore towards material component under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) for works taken up in the State, the Centre had released only Rs 320 crore till the date. He demanded that Rs 600 crore from the pending amount, must be released immediately. He also sought release of another Rs 100 crore under Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Yojana (RGSY) towards training village sarpanches and secretaries.

He alleged that bills pertaining to construction of toilets, dumping yards, grave yards and gram panchayat buildings, were also not been cleared by the Centre. He requested Telangana Parliament members from all political parties to make efforts and bring funds to the State.

Further, the Minister said injustice was meted out to Telangana State due to wrong estimations during sanction of roads under Phase-II of Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) and the State was falling short of about 1,700 km despite sanction of 2,400 km roads. He said the State had submitted a detailed representation seeking a total 4,100 km of roads under the scheme. He felt that the State can gain from skill development programmes like Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Yojana and Deen Dayal Upadhyay Grameen Kaushal Yojana to provide skill development training for youth in the State and prepare them for various job opportunities.

