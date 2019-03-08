Only Congress can do justice to women: Bhatti Vikramarka

By | Published: 8:12 pm

Hyderabad: Only Congress could do justice to women in the country, said Leader of the Opposition in Assembly Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Friday.

Speaking at the International Women’s Day celebrations organised by the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee Women’s Wing, he said women could be good leaders if they were provided with the opportunity and cited the example of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

“Congress governments had given importance to women and took them in the State Cabinet earlier, but now, there seems to be no possibility of women getting into the K Chandrashekhar Rao Cabinet,” he said. He urged Mahila Congress members to help distressed women in the State.

Speaking on this occasion, TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy said that Congress was run by women leaders for many years, and the party had the credit of giving the first woman Prime Minister to the country.

The TPCC had also given many seats to women candidates in Telangana Assembly polls, but there was no place for women in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s and Chandrashekhar Rao’s governments, he said.