Only farm, allied sectors will be allowed during lockdown: KCR

Published: 12:05 am

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao declared that all religious programmes and mass gatherings will be banned till April 30. No permissions will be given whatsoever, he asserted.

The State government will allow only farm operations and food processing industries to operate. He pointed out that without farm operations, people will face scarcity of essential commodities. Permissions will be granted to rice mills, oil mills, flour mills and other value-addition industries affiliated to agriculture.

“With a population of 130 crore, no other country can supply food to us. We are a self-reliant and self-sufficient country in terms of food production. We need to allow farmers to continue their operations. Agriculture and food processing sectors will be allowed. They should take necessary precautions,” he said while briefing the media about the Cabinet decisions at Pragathi Bhavan on Saturday.

He said the Telangana government had also requested the Centre to give loan deferment failing which we will not be able to pay our loans. “The State revenue was only Rs 100.15 crore against Rs 4,000 crore in April. Even if we get additional loans and the Centre releases devolution funds, we will not be able to meet essential needs unless loans are deferred,” he said wishing for a favourable decision from the Central government.

Warning traders of stern action if they sell contaminated or spurious commodities, he said they will be booked under the PD Act. “Fair price shops are not hoarding ration. If such things happen we will cancel their dealership and will ensure that every eligible beneficiary received ration,” he said. Answering a question on compensation to farmers who have lost standing crop to hailstorm, he said that the government will support them.

Regarding the availability of masks, he said people can use towels, handkerchiefs and other clothes as alternatives. He also asked the Chief Secretary to conduct meeting with private hospitals and initiate action against those who refuse treatment to COVID-19 patients. He also ruled out opening of liquor shops at this juncture.

No need of private testing now

“We are capable to test 1,000 samples per day. We will not permit private organisations to test. We have our reasons in this regard. If tested positive, we will immediately admit them into the Centre’s notified hospitals, which are fully equipped to treat COVID-19 patients. We are acting as per the latest update in treatment. We are providing all facilities to patients while treating them at free of cost, but affairs in private hospitals will not be in our control,” the Chief Minister said.

Now that the Supreme Court gave judgment to conduct free tests, no private organisations are ready to test patients, he added. The government will take all precautions before discharging them. A medical team of senior doctors clears each case of COVID-19 patient, he added.

The Chief Minister said the entire State administration was only focusing on containing the disease and making all efforts to break the chain. “We have no other intentions but to stop the spread of the disease. Entire Gandhi Hospital has been closed and staff are allowed under the surveillance of police,” he said. He said that the government could procure only three major crops — cotton, paddy and corn.

“We made arrangements for Bengal gram as the situation was bad for the farmers. We cannot procure all crops. No State government has procured entire crop of paddy and corn during a season in the history of India,” he said, adding that he had informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the State was procuring produce from villages itself and had closed all market yards.

All projects will provide Irrigation till 15 April

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said that the State Cabinet had decided to extend irrigation facilities to the farming sector till April 15, considering the huge tracts of standing crops in the State and the delay in marketing due to the lockdown restrictions.

The Chief Minister, addressing a press conference at Pragathi Bhavan on Saturday, said all lift Irrigation and regular irrigation projects would supply water to help the farming community.

Rao said that he had urged the Prime Minister to hike the procurement limit for Bengal Gram produced in the State and has announced a Rs 800 crore guarantee for procurement from the farmers at MSP rates. “I would have celebrated the harvest of paddy in 40 lakh acres which is a record in separate Telangana State, if not for the lockdown,” he said.

Giving details of the video conference with the Prime Minister, he said that the demand for extension of the lockdown was almost unanimous. He said that he was sending two letters to the Prime Minister, one about the Cabinet decision to extend the lockdown till April 30 and the other about the demands on pertinent issues such as finances and procurement of agricultural commodities.

Quantitative Easing

Urging the Centre to implement quantitative easing to save the economy crippled by the ongoing lockdown, the Chief Minister said that the world has implemented such measures to revive such global financial crises in the past.

“Now the State and Central revenues have come down, and the only solution is QE. Every Reserve or central bank of a country will release a certain percentage of the GDP into the market to save the country. The US has already declared 10% of its GDP and the UK announced 15%,” he said

The Chief Minister said that the country’s GDP by 2019-20 was around Rs 203 lakh crore and a 5% of it will be Rs 10 lakh crore, which will be available to pump into the economy. This amount will help boost the informal sector like small traders and industrial workers and those who are not covered under BPL. “Telangana has already kept ready Rs 30,000 crore for procurement of agricultural commodities which is nothing but Helicopter Money,” he said.

He said that the States and the Centre should stand together in saving the country and said the Prime Minister too expressed a similar sentiment. Stating that the Prime Minister might announce his decision shortly, he said India’s decision to lockdown averted a situation like that of the US. He urged the people to continue the present spirit of lockdown during the extended period too.

