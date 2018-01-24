Only ‘gham’ for rum lovers in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:05 am 11:13 pm

Hyderabad: Celebrations for tipplers in the city have hit a new low.

It was with much difficulty that many rum lovers in the city had managed to cope with the slow disappearance of the ever popular Old Monk rum from the shelves of wine shops here. And they were warming up to the No. 1 Celebration brand of rum from McDowell’s. Now, news is that even Celebration, which was one of the largest selling rum brands in the country, is on the way out.

Short supply from distilleries is being cited as the reason now, with many rum lovers left to get high on either Bacardi Black or Hercules, but even these two brands are not available everywhere. Many tipplers, therefore, are slowly shifting allegiance to other drinks, primarily brandy and whisky.

“We are facing shortage of rum in the market for the last three months because of various reasons,” said Telangana Wine Dealers Association president D Venkateshwara Rao. According to him, wine shops in Hyderabad were not receiving Old Monk rum for the last two years.

“We don’t know the reasons for non-availability of Old Monk rum but now customers who had turned to McDowell’s No.1 Celebration rum too are disappointed due to the shortage,” Rao said.

Sources said the brewery from where Celebration was supposed to come to Telangana had reportedly slashed its supplies to the Telangana State Beverages Corporation citing the export duty collected in the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, where the brewery was located.

The firm must pay import duty in Telangana as well, for bringing stock from other States and selling in Telangana. To avoid this double payment of import and export duty, the company is said to have cut down on production.

A quarter bottle of Bacardi Black rum was priced Rs 120 while that of Celebration was just Rs 80. “The difference in price is forcing many rum lovers to shift to whisky though reluctantly,” a wine shop owner from Secunderabad said.