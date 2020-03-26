Only regular Monthly salary to final allocated power utility employees: Dharmadhikari

By | Published: 4:25 pm 4:27 pm

Hyderabad: The outstanding issues of allocation and payment of arrears to the staff finally allocated to the power utilities of both the Telugu states will only be taken by the one man committee of Justice DM Dharmadhikari appointed by the Apex court to distribute staff between the power utilities.

In a letter addressing the heads of Genco, Transco and Discoms of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh the former Supreme Court Judge said that the decision was taken taking into consideration the ongoing shutdown due to Coronavirus.

“It is directed that 655 employees awaiting joining the postings in power utilities in AP and 584 employees waiting to join duties in Telangana will be paid only regular monthly salary from April 1, by the respective power utilities falling within the territories of Telangana and AP whose services the employees have been allocated under the final and supplementary report,” he said.

The order further reads that the issue of allocation and arrears of salary will be taken up by the committee after the restrictions imposed by the Government on outbreak of Corona virus are lifted and normal life restored in India.

The modifications are being issued after large number of responses from all concerned on email, whatsapp and telephone, the order said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .