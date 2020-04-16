Only symptomatic people in red zones being tested: Kejriwal

By | Published: 10:50 pm

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said if a person in the ‘red zone’ has symptoms, then only their samples were taken for testing and not of everyone in the area.

Talking to media persons here, Kejriwal said there is also a lot of “incorrect information” on the measures implemented in the containment zones.

“There is also a lot of disbelief and incorrect information on the measures implemented in the containment zones. For instance, I am getting questions on no testing samples being collected from containment zones. The foremost step we take after converting an area into a containment zone is to provide essential supplies to the residents of the areas.”

The Chief Minister said the next step is to sanitize with the help of the machines, and conducting door-to-door surveys for identifying people who have symptoms.

“If a person has symptoms, then their sample is taken for testing.”

Kejriwal said that forming containment zones gave good results since there were no new Covid positive cases in Dilshad Garden and Vasundhara Enclave in the last 15-20 days since the areas were sealed. “Similarly, there have been no new cases in Khichripur because three lanes were sealed.”

Delhi now has 60 containment zones.

An area is made a containment zone or a red zone after three or more Covid positive cases are found. The containment zones are sealed and Operation SHIELD was implemented, which includes sanitization and other measures.