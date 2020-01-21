Only TRS keen on developing Karimnagar: Gangula Kamalakar

By | Published: 10:27 pm

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar on Tuesday said development of Karimnagar town was possible only with TRS government.

Urging people to elect TRS candidates in municipal elections if they wanted to continue development in future, the Minister, participating in a series of road shows in various divisions of Karimnagar Municipal Corporation, said if Opposition candidates were elected, they would create hurdles for developmental process by staging ‘dharnas’ and ‘rasta rokos’ besides filing cases in the court.

Promising to provide corruption-free and fair governance, he said Rs 700 crore worth works were under progress and efforts were being made to develop Karimnagar as top two cities in the State.

Informing that IT Tower was ready for inauguration, he said the town would become a famous tourism spot once cable ride, manair river front and KCR island were completed.

There was no future for Congress and BJP. The BJP leader were trying to misguide the public.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .