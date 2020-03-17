Only urgent cases will be taken up till March 31: Metropolitan Sessions Judge

By | Published: 11:15 pm

Hyderabad: The Metropolitan Sessions Judge here stated that only urgent matters would be taken up by the courts till March 31 in order to prevent possible spread of Covid-19.

All the parties, stakeholders, witnesses and advocates need not attend courts unless they feel it is very essential and unavoidable. They can verify the next date of adjournment on e-Courts, the judge mentioned.

