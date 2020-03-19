Only urgent matters will be taken up at Telangana High Court

By | Published: 1:38 am

Hyderabad:The Telangana High Court on Wednesday functioned with six judges in an apparent measure to control footfalls in High Court.

The High Court issued a notification in which it was made clear that only ‘urgent matters will be taken up’. All matters where stay is about to expire, the counsels are requested to inform the Registry “so that these cases can be listed, and stay will be extended automatically by court”. Therefore, in such cases the presence of the counsel-party is dispensed with. In a clear attempt to minimise entry, the court made clear that only counsels whose cases are listed would be permitted entry.

It also ensured that lawyers only in batches of five cases at a time would enter the court hall. The circular further requested advocates to not congregate inside the court hall. The Bar Association and the ladies’ lunchrooms are ordered to be closed until further orders. Sanitisers are provided for use by advocates before entering the court hall.

Revanth Reddy told to furnish bond

Justice K Laxman of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday enlarged Revanth Reddy on bail in the criminal case relating to use of drones on private property. The petitioner would execute a bond of Rs 10,000 and two sureties for the same amount. He shall also not interfere with the investigation of the matter, the judge said. The judge consequently found the application to quash the order of remand as infructuous. On hearing senior counsel, Salman Khurshid, the court granted time to the State government to respond to the petitioner’s plea to quash criminal cases against him.

‘Produce child in court’

A two judge panel of Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Raghuvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy on Wednesday dealt with a Habeas Corpus plea filed by Chandra Rao of Hyderabad.

He questioned the detention of his son by his wife. When the court questioned about the illegality of the mother’s custody, the petitioner informed the court that his son was undergoing speech therapy and an amount of Rs 10.5 lakh had been spent till now. He also informed court about the unavailability of advanced medical facilities at the place where his son was detained now. The court directed the Jeedimetla police to produce the child before the court and adjourned the case for further hearing on April 3.

Case of missing engineering student

A two judge Bench of Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Raghuvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy on Wednesday ordered notice in case of a missing engineering student.

The Habeas Corpus writ petition impleaded TV 9 news channel as party to the petition. The petition was filed by B Prabhakar Reddy, father of B Jeevan Reddy, a student at Malla Reddy Engineering College who has been missing from February 11. According to the petitioner his son a resident of a private hostel at close proximity to the college has been missing from February 11. According to the petitioner, his son’s roommates had taken him through the hostel where he noticed ‘blood stains’ on the walls of the bathroom. The petitioner would also complain that according to a news cast in the vernacular channel TV9, his son was traced in GOA ‘with the help of the cell phone’ which was with his son.

