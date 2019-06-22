Onscreen evaluation in Telangana varsities likely

By | Published: 12:19 am

Hyderabad: All the State universities could soon be doing away with age-old practice of manual evaluation and switch over to onscreen evaluation system. This was one among the recommendations of an expert committee constituted by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on the examination reforms.

According to a member of the expert committee, the system helps speed up evaluation process besides bringing in transparency and ensuring error free evaluation.

“As all answer scripts are scanned, there is no scope of losing scripts and malpractice can be effectively curbed. The new system has more benefits than the conventional evaluation and hence the committee recommended it,” the expert committee member told Telangana Today.

At present, the onscreen evaluation has been adopted by the Osmania University and annually 50 lakh answer scripts of 3.50 lakh students were being evaluated digitally. The university decided to introduce onscreen evaluation after a fire accident in the coding room ended up damaging answer scripts of affiliated and constituent colleges.

The system involves scanning of all the answer scripts and then hosting them on a dedicated server. The evaluators will be given access to these scanned scripts at the designated online evaluation centres through an internet facility. Using a special ID and password, evaluators can access the answer script, evaluate and give remarks. Marks awarded by the evaluator will be totaled automatically by computer.

Dr. BR Ambedkar Open University too adopted the onscreen evaluation system. Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad which introduced the new system on pilot project basis for evaluation of answer scripts of 5,000 MTech students now plans to replicate it for semester exams of BTech courses, slated to be held in December this year.

“The committee recommendations will be examined and later they will be sent to the State government for a final decision,” said senior official of TSCHE.

