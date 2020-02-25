Onus of cleanliness on people: KTR

By | Published: 11:22 pm

Hyderabad: On day two of the 10-day Pattana Pragathi programme, the rallying point was the dire need of active citizens’ partnership for urban development in Telangana. The Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development, K T Rama Rao, who visited Devarakonda in Nalgonda district and Kalwakurthy in Nagarkurnool district on Tuesday, minced no words in telling the Municipal Commissioners, chairpersons, councillors, special officers and committee members that change has to come from within and that the people have to take the initiative to keep their localities clean.

“It is your town and your ward. Please do not expect someone else to come from Hyderabad and do the job for you,” the Minister said. He said funds requested by the local Municipal chairpersons will be released only after they show results in two months.

Rama Rao, who visited Hanumanan Nagar and Ayyappanagar in Devarakonda town, observed

“Most of the complaints are regarding mosquito, pig and monkey menace. All these issues are interrelated. If the municipality sends notices to the plot owners who leave their plots unattended without maintenance, the issue of mosquito menace will be solved. If the household waste is segregated at source and also at the collection point, the issue of pigs will also go. If you plant enough trees to create a green cover, the monkeys will return to their habitat,” the Minister explained.

