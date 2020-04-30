Onus of transporting stranded migrants on Centre, arrange trains: Talasani

By | Published: 7:32 pm

Hyderabad: Calling upon the Union Government to arrange free trains to transport stranded migrant workers, tourists and students to their home states, Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said that transporting lakhs of workers in buses would take days that could also jeopardise their health.

The Minister suggested that the Centre should also arrange buses to take the workers to their native villages from the designated railway stations where they alight.

The minister was speaking to themedia after reviewing VDCC Road construction work at Bansilalpet here on Thursday. “It is not right on the part of the Union Government to simply declare that State governments will be allowed to transport stranded groups by buses. Telangana has over 15 lakh migrants from Bihar, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh who have been working here. It would take 3-5 days to transport them by buses to their destinations,” he said and asked the Centre to arrange trains that can transport huge numbers in short time.

He further suggested that , the workers can be transported by buses after they reach the respective state. ” The entire migrant issue is of Inter-state in nature. Many states were involved so the Union Government can’t hold one state responsible . Instead the Centre must take the responsibility of taking the stranded groups to their places,” he argued.

The Union Home Ministry on Wednesday allowed migrant workers, tourists and students stranded in different parts of the country due to lockdown to move to their respective destinations with certain conditions. The government said that buses shall be used to transport such groups.

