Onus on people as malls, hotels set to reopen from Monday

Hyderabad: Combating a sharp rise in coronavirus cases, Hyderabad is all set to have shopping malls, restaurants and religious places opening from Monday following the relaxations offered in the lockdown.

Since the lockdown was imposed in March, eateries, malls and places of worship have remained shut in the State capital which of late has been reporting a spike in Covid-19 cases. In the last six days itself, Hyderabad saw 635 positive cases with a daily reportage of 100 cases on an average.

Given the fresh relaxations coming in from Monday, senior health officials say the onus now also shifts on people to take more responsibilities and steer clear of coronavirus.

Health Minister Eatala Rajender on Sunday while inaugurating a private hospital, pointed out that in the wake of phase-wise easing of the lockdown, people need to take precautions and beat coronavirus.

“The State government is doing its best to contain and break the transmission chain of the virus and the similar commitment should come from individuals. People must take all possible precautions at physical distancing in the midst of relaxations being introduced in all walks of life,” he said.

Relaxations in lockdown have led to a significant surge in coronavirus positive cases in Hyderabad which had borne the brunt of pandemic in Telangana. At present, areas under GHMC contribute to 60 per cent of the positive cases and more than 80 per cent of the Covid-19 fatalities in the State. As a result of the surge in Covid-19 cases, Hyderabad has reported 635 positive cases in the last six days, an average of over 100 cases in a day.

Health authorities say the focus now is on lowering the burden of positive cases and mortality which is possible only through physical distancing and protecting high-risk groups. They underscore the need for individuals to mandatorily follow physical distancing guidelines.

“Due to space crunch in urban areas, it’s difficult to observe physical distancing. That’s why we keep urging people to use masks and rely heavily on hand wash through soaps and sanitizers. It’s mandatory to wear a mask while stepping out of home,” says Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, Dr. G. Srinivas Rao.

Senior citizens and people with compromised immunity must stay indoors. “Elderly and persons with comorbidities must stay home and if going out is inevitable, then they must wear masks, use soaps, sanitizers and maintain physical distancing, he said.

A majority of fatalities in the State have co-morbid conditions including diabetes, hypertension and obesity. “These three categories must take more care of themselves because their immunity is compromised,” Dr.Rao said.

