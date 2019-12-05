Onus on staff to drive TSRTC out of red

By | Published: 12:37 am

Hyderabad: With Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) revising the ticket fares to improve its revenue, the onus now lies on the officers and staff, particularly the drivers and conductors, to streamline the cash strapped corporation.

The RTC services have been at the receiving end from the commuters in some aspects particularly with complaints made on rash driving of buses, rude behaviour by some of the staffers, stopping at will on the road and skipping stops.

In order to overcome issues such as these, the TSRTC has taken up slew of measures to provide commuter-friendly services. As part of this, RTC management has sent instructions to conductors to behave politely with passengers and accordingly, awareness classes were being arranged.

Commuters say that in cities like Bengaluru, conductors stop the vehicle at every bus bay and appeal to the passengers to board but this culture was yet to be seen in Hyderabad. Officials said conductors have to give due respect to passengers while issuing tickets and help them reach their destination. Drivers cannot skip stops and have to wait till every passenger boards the bus, said an official.

TSRTC Executive Director (Revenue) Purushotham Naik said steps were being taken to ensure every bus service registers at least 70 per cent occupancy. “Strict instructions were issued to the staff to report for duty on time and maintain punctuality in bus operations,” he said.

According to officials, bus schedules would be changed as a few services were recording poor occupancy during early morning and late night. Unnecessary services would be cut down as they were found to be unviable and causing losses.

V Venkateshwarlu, Executive Director (Greater Hyderabad Zone), said awareness sessions would be held on profit/loss aspects in the corporation and on the steps that need to be taken for increasing overall revenue. “Drivers, conductors have to coordinate with each other for welfare and upkeep of the corporation besides offering commuter-friendly services,” said a senior official.

Focus on fuel efficiency

Fuel consumption played a key role in the overall performance of the corporation. For this, drivers have to avoid rash driving, unnecessary braking and switching off the engine at signals to avoid wasted of fuel. Officials said buses also needed proper maintenance to improve fuel efficiency and run it steadily and drivers were already told to increase fuel efficiency from the existing 5.5 km per litre to 6 kmpl. “Assistant engineers in depots are looking after regular maintenance of buses and they are constantly undertaking repairs to offer smooth travel to passengers,” said C Vinod Kumar, Executive Director (Engineering).

Safety driving inspectors have been conducting sessions for drivers and giving suggestions on how to avoid accidents, he added.

JAC leaders join duties

Hyderabad: Union leaders from RTC JAC, who had spearheaded the indefinite strike for more than 50 days, have been steadily reporting back to their respective depots in the State and resuming duties.

JAC convener Ashwathama Reddy, who is an assistant depot clerk at Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS), is expected to report for duty on Thursday. JAC co-convener M Thomas Reddy, who is a senior traffic inspector at Karimnagar-I Depot, already joined duty. “On the call of Chief Minister, I resumed duty last Friday. We always work for welfare of the corporation and improving the RTC performance is our target,” he said.

Earlier, union leaders had a practice of just signing their names on the attendance register and not discharge daily duties. However, following strike, the State government now made it mandatory for all union leaders to report and be present during full duty hours.

This apart, Raji Reddy, Traffic Inspector-III, Musheerabad-II Depot, Ravinder Reddy, Deputy Superintendent, Bus Bhavan, Sudha, Chief Inspector, MGBS, Sridhar, Assistant Manager (Mechanical), Bus Bhavan, V S Rao, Assistant Depot Clerk, Bus Bhavan and other union leaders were reporting to their depots.

