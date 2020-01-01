Oollalla Oollalla: This movie is anything but a thriller

By | Published: 4:26 pm 4:34 pm

A person enters a big bungalow and strange things start to happen around him/her. In Tollywood, this storyline is as old as the hills.

Oollalla Oollalla is yet another movie which takes this path and aspires to be a thriller. However, the effort is marred by factors, which if handled well, could have helped it achieve the ambition of being a true thriller.

Pandu (Nataraj Peri), a wannabe director, loses his path in the middle of a forest and ends up entering a bungalow which is perceived to be a haunted one. Here, all the elements of the drama start to unravel one after another.

Pandu meets Trisha (Anketa Maharana) at the place and one after another, he comes across strange people and encounters mysterious incidents that leave him surprised. Lured by Trisha, our protagonist spends his time in the bungalow amidst the chaos and confusion making an attempt to understand them. The line between the real and the unreal is thin and often blurred. How Pandu gets entangled in this scenario of having to decipher the real from the unreal in the haunted bungalow, and how he manages to escape from it, is what forms the premise of Oollalla Oollalla.

The movie is a mix of many genres such as horror, comedy, and romance and in the process of stringing together so many elements, the plot loses its tautness. Justice is not rendered to any of the genres. More attention to characterisation, and a little more attention to details perhaps would have helped the movie which is sought to be presented as a rom-com horror thriller.

Actor-turned-director Sathya Prakash, who introduced his son Nataraj to Tollywood with this movie, tries to hook the audience to the screen through mysterious proceedings which in parts end up meandering away from the key point of the story. In the climax, however, the director justifies the proceedings till then and imparts a logical explanation, though it comes a tad bit too late.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .