‘Oorantha Anukuntunnaru’ garners positive response all over

‘Oorantha Anukuntunnaru’ starring Nawin Vijay Krishna has garnered a very positive reaction from audiences across Telugu States. Speaking over the film’s success, producer Srihari Mangalampalli said, “Production values are good. The director has presented the Andhra Pradesh coastal region in a beautiful way. In spite of the festive mood and atmosphere, audience are interested to watch Oorantha Anukuntunnaru.”

“According to the fundamentals of the movie industry, everyone cautioned us that it is not good for small movies to release at this juncture of festive occasion. Now, we have to screen the movie in more theatres in the coming days due to the increase in demand. It is a coincidence that our movie Oorantha Anukuntunnaru happened to release on the same date as RGV’s superhit movie Siva — on October 5, 1989,” the producer added.

Nawin, who played the lead role in the movie, said, “Releasing such a family entertainer during the festive season of Dasara is a big success. If making the movie according to the director’s concept and visualisation is a massive task, releasing with good promotion on a certain day is another big task. The film’s unit is happy about the audience’s response. The movie has earned a good name. We don’t have big wishes; we want audience to appreciate our movie.”

Director Balaji Sanala said he is happy for the positive messages he has been receiving from audiences following the release of the movie. “In a nondescript village, there is a Rama temple, and villagers chatting under a peepal tree experience a soothing and joyful environment when they listen to devotional music played in the temple. All the elements of tradition and culture have elevated the movie and Telugu audience thoroughly enjoyed the movie,” he said.

‘Oorantha Anukuntunnaru’ features Naveen Vijaya Krishna, Avasarala Srinivas in the lead roles and Megha Chowdhary and Sophia Singh in key roles. The movie is produced by Srihari Mangalampalli, Ramya Gogu, PLN Reddy jointly under the banner Rowaskier Entertainments.

