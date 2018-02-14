Open gyms lack security in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:03 am 12:06 am

Hyderabad: In absence of required security measures at the open gyms set up by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), miscreants are having a field day stealing equipment or damaging them.

Under a pilot project, the municipal corporation has established open gyms at AS Rao Nagar Park, Imlibun Park, Krishan Kant Park, Indira Park, Gulmohar Park (Serilingampally) and Nehru Nagar Park (West Marredpally).

But the civic body officials are now facing problems with reports of some of the gym equipment being stolen or damaged by miscreants in some parks.

Though the equipment is intact at AS Rao Nagar park and Gulmohar park where local colony associations are actively engaged in maintenance, ensuring safety of facilities at Indira Park and Krishan Kant parks is proving to be a task, conceded a senior official.

Some miscreants using hacksaw blades have cut the equipment at the gyms and took away few components, he said. In few other cases, some equipment was damaged as more than permitted number of users tried to handle it. “This mishandling has caused damage to some equipment,” the official said.

Since these parks are spread over vast area, monitoring the gyms through the day has become a challenge for the staff. “The gym being open in nature with no exclusive enclosures, few security guards on duty are unable to keep an eye on it all the day,” he said.

Taking a cue from New Delhi, the GHMC has last year set up six open gyms in the city parks at an estimated cost of Rs 65 lakh. The concept caught up with the citizens and given the response, the GHMC has decided to set up 16 more open gyms in other parks too.