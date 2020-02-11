Open House by BML Munjal University to be held on Wed in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:30 pm

Hyderabad: BML Munjal University (BMU), the Hero Group’s not-for-profit university, has announced the launch of specialisations for MBA courses – Artificial Intelligence and Data Engineering & Operations and Supply Chain.

The students will have the option to choose an area of specialisation in the second semester and the specialisations are aimed at making students ready for future technologies and the dynamic business and industrial environment.

In addition, the University is accepting applications for the MBA Programme for 2020- 22 batches. The applicants will have to fill in the online common application form available at www.bmu.edu.in/apply-page/, by February 19.

The university is organising an Open House for the students and parents on to discuss the new course and what future holds for them at Hotel Marriott, Tank Bund, on Febuary 12.

BML Munjal University accepts admissions on the basis of national MBA entrance exams, one must have a valid CAT, GMAT, XAT, MAT or NMAT score before submitting the application as per the scheduled timelines. The candidates are also screened for a case discussion/ personal interview to determine final admissions.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .