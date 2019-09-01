For an open learning experience

By | Prof. KP Singh | Published: 12:46 am 5:22 pm

Dublin Institute of Technology, Institute of Technology Blanchar- dstown and Institute of Technology Tallaght joined together on January 1 this year to become Ireland’s first Technological University – Technological University Dublin (TU Dublin).

The creation of Technological University Dublin is one of the most exciting and important landmarks in Irish higher education in decades. Launched officially on January 2, 2019, TU Dublin is now the fourth university in the Dublin region (and eighth university in Ireland). Located on campuses spanning the three largest centres of population in the Greater Dublin Region – Dublin , Blanchardstown and Tallaght, TU Dublin is now the largest higher education institution in the State with almost 28,000 students and over 3,000 staff. Students currently on courses in DIT, Institute of Technology Blanchardstown and Institute of Technology Tallaght will become the first graduates of a technological university in the State. TU Dublin is the largest third-level educator in Ireland, offering their students an inclusive and open learning experience with pathways to graduation, from apprenticeship to PhD and the ability to learn in a practice-based environment informed by the latest research and enabled by technological advances. The unique learning environment will consist of smaller class sizes that ensure students are able to fully involve themselves in group work and projects. TU Dublin, Ireland’s first Technological University, is where career-focused students, dedicated staff and academic excellence in science, arts, business, engineering and technology converge to create the leaders of tomorrow. It also hosts a thriving research community engaged in applying innovation and technology to solve the world’s most pressing challenges.

Students will be socially responsible, open-minded global thinkers who are ambitious to change the world for the better. As graduates, they will be enterprising and daring in all their endeavours, ready to play their part in transforming the future. An entirely new type of university, TU Dublin is a dynamic, multidimensional environment fostering analytical thinking and driving transformation and growth. It’s not about fitting in but about making an impact.

The emphasis of the unique TU Dublin student experience is on practice, with a range of opportunities in the curriculum applying theory to real-world challenges through problem-based learning, active citizenship, work-placement opportunities, project work, active learning, community-based learning, research, and engagement with contemporary practitioners.

TU Dublin supports the launch of knowledge-intensive start-ups with the potential to generate significant economic benefits for Ireland through its start-up support programmes and business incubators. The university is committed to the commercialisation of intellectual property arising from TU Dublin research and its partners. Its Incubation and Research Centres are the hub of innovation and technology transfer activities in TU Dublin and has a range of spinout technologies available to industry across Life Sciences, Food, ICT, Software, Industrial Technology, Manufacturing and Clean Technologies. The team works with students, lecturers and research teams across TU Dublin as well as with entrepreneurs, industry leaders and investors. TU Dublin has more than 800 researchers tackling the challenges of 21st century and the new research innovation hub at Grangegorman promotes research in a culturally driven international environment. TU Dublin is a full participating member of the European University Association and the International Association of Universities in addition to the many links with international academic institutions and world-class companies. University life at TU Dublin is not just about academic learning, but also offers a wide range of societies and sports clubs providing its students plenty of opportunities to enjoy a vibrant campus life.

