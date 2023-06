Open Theatre Experience In Hyderabad | Sunset Cinema Club | Financial District

Watch this video to find out where and how you can have an 'Open Theatre' experience in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:45 PM, Fri - 30 June 23

Sunset Cinema Club is an open air theatre at One Golf Brewery in the Financial District.

📍 Onegolf Brewery, Financial District Hyderabad For More Details Website : https://sunsetcinemaclub.in/hyderabad

Watch: