Operation Gold Fish trailer grabs eyeballs

By | Published: 8:44 pm

The theatrical trailer of Operation Gold Fish (OGF) which was launched by Akkineni Nagarjuna, looks promising as it talks about various issues concerning Kashmir and Pakistan, and the civilians. The movie starring Aadi Saikumar as the hero and prominent writer Abburi Ravi as the antagonist, OGF is being directed by Adivi Saikiran.

His earlier movies in Telugu include Vinayakudu, Village Lo Vinayakudu and Kerintha. Prathibha Adivi, Katta Ashish Reddy, Keshav Uma Swaroop, Padmanabha Reddy, Garry BH, Satish Degala, and the film’s artists and technicians are said to be jointly producing the movie.

The film tells the story of the plight of Kashmiri Hindus in a sensitive manner against the backdrop of terror. The makers are happy that the film has completed its censor formalities and received U/A certificate. The movie is scheduled for release on October 18.

Speaking at an event, director Sai Kiran shared, “I received emotional support from Abburi Ravi throughout the movie. He is the film’s backbone and played a major role in ensuring that the output is excellent.

Ramajogayya Sastry garu’s lyrics are another highlight for our cross-genre film. We spoke to Kashmiri Pandit families in Hyderabad to know their harrowing experiences in the past. However, the story is a fictional one based on true incidents. Aadi will be seen as an NSG commando; Manoj Nandam has played a character named Farooq Iqbal Iraqi. The film also stars Sasha Chettri, Krishnudu, Nithya Naresh, Parvatheesam, Karthik Raju and others in important roles.”

Actor Nithya Naresh said, “It was a lovely opportunity to work with the entire team. Abburi Ravi garu’s script designing is amazing. He did a lot of research and is unbelievable as a badass villain. Aadi is down-to-earth. It was amazing to work with the co-stars in Araku and Vizag.”