‘Operation Smile’ of Telangana Police gets a pat from KTR

By | Published: 3:25 pm

Hyderabad: For its ‘Operation Smile’, the Telangana Police on Wednesday got a pat from TRS party working president K T Rama Rao. Taking to twitter, Rao complimented the Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali, DGP M Mahender Reddy and Commissioners of the three police districts of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda.

“Policing is also about making people smile proves Telangana police. Operation Smile saves 581 children in Telangana,” he tweeted. In the last one year, the Cyberabad police have rescued 581 children who were working in various companies as child labour and trafficked into the State. The team was formed last year in June and three teams are working in Shamshabad, Madhapur and Balanagar zones.

The aim of these teams is to prevent child trafficking and rescue children from persons who engage them in begging, sex trade and other anti-social activities.

Policing is also be about making people smile proves Telangana police 👍 My compliments to Hon’ble Home Minister Mahmood Ali Saab, @TelanganaDGP and @cpcybd @CPHydCity @RachakondaCop 👏 Operation Smile: Police saves 581 children in Telangana https://t.co/k1YG3UeDHh — KTR (@KTRTRS) June 19, 2019

