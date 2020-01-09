‘Operation Smile’ reunites missing boy with kin in Hyderabad

By | Published: 9:45 pm 10:59 pm

Hyderabad: The Facial Recognition System of the Telangana Police has proved to be helpful yet again, this time by tracing an 11-year-old boy during Operation Smile-VI by the Kushaiguda team on Wednesday.

The Rachakonda Police have been conducting Operation Smile-VI to trace missing children and identify potential child labour and adolescents in hazardous occupations from January 1 to 31.

As part of the operation, on Wednesday, the Kushaiguda ‘Operation Smile’ team members Adi Srinu, a police constable and others visited ‘Carpe Diem Foundation’, a childcare institution at Shivanandapuri Colony in Dammaiguda.

According to the police, while checking the particulars of children from the institution in Darpan app, Srinu uploaded the photo of the boy, E Rohit, on the app for verification. Rohit, a mentally unstable child found roaming on the streets in Dammaiguda by the Jawaharnagar police station patrol mobile staff on May 28, was admitted to the foundation by the police but with no details of his family.

The search on the app threw up information on his parents, who were residents of Jonnabanda in Alwal of Medchal district, as a kidnap case was booked by the Alwal police in Cyberabad.

According to Mahesh M Bhagwat, Police Commissioner, Rachakonda, the Alwal police was still searching for him when the Kushaiguda team informed them about tracing him at the foundation.

“The Smile Team constable called and informed me about tracing the child. I sent one identification party to the children’s home and brought him to the police station,” said P Yadagiri, Inspector, Alwal, adding that the parents were also informed and summoned to the police station, where the child was handed over to them.

It was not just the parents who turned up. The entire colony came to the police station and appreciated the police for their efforts in tracing the child safely, he added.

Bhagwat too appreciated the Kushaiguda Smile Team and rewarded them. He appealed to the public to inform police about missing children, child labour and adolescents in hazardous occupations on Childline 1098 or Dial 100 or WhatsApp 9490617111.

