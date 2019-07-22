Operator at money transfer centre duped of Rs 89,000 in Nizamabad

By | Published: 12:32 am

Nizamabad : An unknown person diverted the attention of an operator at the Mee Seva and Western Union money transfer centre at Navipet mandal headquarters in Nizamabad district on Saturday night, handed over fake UAE notes in exchange for Rs 89,000, and fled with the cash.

Chandu, a resident of Navipet mandal headquarters, runs a Mee Seva and Western Union money transfer centre. When he was away, the operator, Rekha, was at the centre on Saturday night. Two unknown persons arrived to the centre on a bike and as one was waiting on his bike the other entered the centre, introduced himself as Shakeel, gave notes worth 4,800 UAE dirhams to the operator and sought exchange of the dirhams in Indian rupees. Rekha said the dirham value was Rs 18.50 and gave him Rs 88,800 in exchange.

After a while, he returned to the centre and said that she was giving him less money in exchange. Rekha refused to entertain his request. After some time he again arrived at the centre and sought Rs 89,000. Now, Rekha accepted his demand and took the UAE dirhams, which were in a folder, and handed over Rs 89,000. After taking the money, Shakeel left with his friend, who was waiting on the bike.

When Rekha opened the purse, she was shocked to find that the foreign currency notes were nothing but colour photocopies of UAE dirham notes. She tried to catch the man who exchanged the notes, but he escaped on the bike from the spot. Later, the operator told the Mee Seva owner Chandu who lodged a complaint with the Navipet police.

Navipet SI Venkateswarlu arrived at the spot and conducted an enquiry into the incident. A case was registered and the police are investigating the case based on CC camera footage.

