Opinion: A humbling verdict

The 2024 elections are a powerful reminder that the people are the real shakti, and no one can take them for granted

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 June 2024, 11:54 PM

By Sushiila Ttiwari, D Samarender Reddy

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections delivered a shocking result that few pundits predicted – Narendra Modi’s BJP failed to secure a majority. After nearly a decade of dominance at the national level, the party that has been virtually synonymous with Modi found itself in a difficult position of needing to form a coalition government. How did this happen? An examination of the factors reveals missteps by the BJP as well as the potent political forces that coalesced against them.

Strategic Errors

Some BJP supporters have tried to blame the Hindu voters of Uttar Pradesh for the defeat, but that is an overly simplistic and flawed take. UP has long been a crucial battleground State with a diverse and politically savvy electorate that understands the real issues. To lay the blame at the feet of a single State or religious group is misguided and ignores the reality on the ground.

The truth is that Modi and the BJP made a series of strategic errors that alienated large swaths of the electorate over the past several years. What started as subtle divisive rhetoric eventually turned into overtly polarising language from the BJP leadership. Modi himself went from sending “dog whistles” about minority communities to making blunt statements that turned off many moderate voters looking for an inclusive vision.

Modi must embrace a more inclusive and unifying approach to regain public trust and political momentum

This shift was evident in the BJP’s campaigns, which relied heavily on Hindu nationalist rhetoric and religious appeals. While this strategy aimed to mobilise their base of Hindu voters, it ultimately backfired, pushing away centrist Hindus who prioritised governance on economic and social issues over identity politics.

Economic Discontent

Beyond rhetoric, economic policies under Modi’s leadership fostered resentment among India’s burgeoning middle class. Despite promises of economic growth and development, many middle-class Indians faced high inflation, stagnant wages and limited economic opportunities. Unemployment rates remained high, exacerbating the perception that Modi’s policies favoured the wealthy elite rather than the common citizen.

The impact of demonetisation, which caused significant economic disruption, coupled with the economic toll of the Covid-19 pandemic, further fuelled discontent. The middle class, once hopeful for economic advancement, felt increasingly marginalised by a government that seemed to prioritise corporate interests over their own.

Heavy-handed Governance

Modi’s governance style also contributed to the BJP’s downfall. The use of government agencies like the Enforcement Directorate to target opposition politicians was perceived as politically motivated, undermining trust in democratic institutions. This overreach, combined with the co-opting of mainstream media and public figures, created an image of a government intolerant of dissent. Civil society and the educated class viewed these actions as a threat to democratic norms, fostering a broad anti-incumbency sentiment.

Opposition Unity

While the BJP struggled with internal challenges, the opposition capitalised on the growing dissatisfaction. Recognising the electorate’s desire for change, opposition parties united behind a message of inclusive development, economic opportunity, respect for institutions and pluralism. This unified front resonated with voters who were disillusioned with the BJP’s divisive tactics. The opposition effectively presented themselves as a viable alternative, promising a course correction rather than a radical overhaul.

Grassroots Movements

Grassroots movements also played a crucial role in the BJP’s defeat. In States like Manipur, where violence and unrest highlighted governance failures, the youth and women emerged as powerful voices of protest. The dramatic protests by India’s top women wrestlers over sexual harassment allegations symbolised a broader discontent with the status quo. These movements, driven by a desire for justice and accountability, galvanised voters who sought genuine change.

The Adani Controversy

The Adani Group, closely associated with Modi’s government, became a focal point of controversy during the election. Allegations of crony capitalism and the disproportionate growth of Adani’s wealth amid economic challenges for ordinary citizens amplified criticism of the BJP. The opposition effectively leveraged these issues to question the BJP’s commitment to equitable economic development. The narrative that Modi’s government enriched a select few at the expense of the majority resonated with voters, further eroding support for the BJP.

Path Forward

In the end, Modi’s inflated self-belief and hubris proved to be his undoing. The 56-inch chest puffed out wider and wider until it became a liability reeking of arrogance. Modi’s team committed the cardinal sin of believing their own hype and inevitably grew out of touch with the lived realities of many Indians.

The BJP’s loss in the 2024 elections serves as a humbling reminder of the dynamic nature of Indian democracy. Modi, a leader accustomed to sweeping victories and widespread adulation, now faces a critical juncture. He must decide whether to embrace a more inclusive and unifying approach to regain public trust and political momentum or to double down on the policies and rhetoric that led to this electoral rebuke.

Adopting an inclusive approach would require Modi to address the legitimate concerns of the middle-class, ensure equitable economic policies, and respect democratic norms and institutions. This shift could help rebuild bridges with moderate voters and civil society. On the other hand, persisting with polarising tactics and favouring elite interests risk further alienating the electorate.

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections were a testament to the resilience and vibrancy of Indian democracy. The electorate’s decision to deny the BJP a majority underscores the importance of responsive and inclusive governance. It also highlights the dangers of complacency and hubris in political leadership. Modi and the BJP must introspect and adapt to the evolving aspirations of the Indian people if they hope to reclaim their former political dominance.

Indian democracy has reaffirmed its vibrance and the people’s ability to course-correct when necessary. The 2024 elections are a powerful reminder that in India, the people are the real shakti, and no force, not even Modi’s formidable election machine, can take the will of the people for granted.

(Sushiila Ttiwari is Managing Director and D Samarender Reddy is Director of https://7qube.com/)