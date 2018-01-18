‘Opinion of all parties should be taken for PR Act’: BJP

By | Published: 12:35 am

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president K Laxman said the State government was trying to make amendments to Panchayat Raj Act without making adequate exercise.

Addressing a press conference at party office Laxman said the government should take opinion of all parties on the new act. He urged that the new Act should be brought in accordance with the 73 constitutional amendment and provide funds and duties to local bodies.

Referring to the to the Deputy Chief Minister Kadiam Srihari’s remarks on Central government support to State in strengthening education system in the State Laxman said, “It was trying to cover State government’s failures on this count.”

He found fault with the government for not recruiting teachers in government schools. He said 40,000 teacher posts were vacant in government schools. But the government is ready to fill only 8,792 posts.

He said the State BJP unit also requested the Central government to sanction new schools in the new districts formed in the State but the Telangana government wa unable to provide basic facilities.