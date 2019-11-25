Opium seized from man at Bowenpally of Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:17 pm

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force (Central) on Monday caught one person who were allegedly trading opium and seized 4.2 kilograms of the contraband from him.

Acting on a tip-off, the police caught Ganga Ram Bishnoi alias Gangaram, 36, a resident of Qutbullapur and native of Rajasthan. His associate Bhikaram Bishnoi, 35, of Rajasthan, is absconding.

“A few weeks ago, Ram Bishnoi took 4.2 kilograms of opium at Rs 4 lakh per kilogram from Bhikaram Bishnoi. The supplier came from Rajasthan to the city and supplied it to Ram Bishnoi and left the city,” said Anjani Kumar, City Police Commissioner.

Ram Bishnoi was searching for prospective customers when he was caught by the Commissioner’s Task Force along with one kilogram of the contraband. On questioning he took the police to his room where the remaining opium was hidden.

“If the quantum of the opium seized from Ram Bishnoi is thoroughly processed, it will yield around 250 grams of heroin, valued around Rs 20 lakh in the international market,” the Commissioner said.

The suspect along with the property was handed over to the Bowenpally police for further action. Efforts are being made to nab Bhikaram Bishnoi.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter