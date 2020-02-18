OPJEMS Scholarship to four students of NIT Warangal

By | Published: 3:39 pm

Warangal Urban: Four students of National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal were selected for the OPJEMS Scholarship (O.P. Jindal Engineering and Management Scholarship). The award carries a medal and a cash prize of Rs 80,000 each. The students include Sai Madhurya (EEE), Sarthak Kapoor (MME), Gitesh (EEE) and Malvika Singh (MECH).

The OPJEMS Scholarship is given by Jindal group, is aimed at promoting academic and leadership excellence and are awarded to meritorious students who emulate the vision and values of Shri O. P. Jindal and have the potential to become leaders in entrepreneurial excellence and innovation.

Every year 100 scholarships will be given to meritorious students chosen across the country. NIT Warangal Director Prof. N V Ramana Rao and Dean (Academic) Prof. A Venugopal congratulated the students.

