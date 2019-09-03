Oppn lambasts govt on fevers in Telangana

By | Published: 12:32 am

Hyderabad: Opposition parties sought to increase the heat on the government, charging it with “poor planning and mismanagement” over the spurt in cases of fever including dengue in the State. While the BJP called Telangana “the dengue capital”, Congress party alleged that Health Minister Etela Rajender was making claims about non-existent facilities in hospitals to treat patients suffering from fevers.

The two parties also said that the visits to different hospitals by the Health Minister to inspect the current conditions and enquire about fever cases were a result of them repeatedly highlighting the increasing number of people suffering from various fevers in the State.

BJP spokesperson Krishna Sagar Rao said the State was in a ‘dengue fever grip’ and the situation was a result of the government not taking heed of advisories it received from the Central Government which warned of the possibility of a spike in dengue fever cases this rainy season. The government, he said, has completely neglected the health sector in the State and several people including children had already lost their lives to dengue. There have been 160 deaths reported in GHMC limits alone.”

Senior Congress leader V Hanumanth Rao, who visited the Fever Hospital on Tuesday, said the Health Minister was trying to downplay the cases of dengue and fatalities from fevers in the State. “The Fever and Osmania General hospitals are full of patients suffering from malaria, dengue and viral fevers. The facilities to test different fevers and to accommodate the increasing number of patients just do not exist and the government is not doing anything to address these issues,” he said.

