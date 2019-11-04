Oppn using RTC workers for their political gains: Gangula Kamalakar

By | Published: 12:20 am

Karimnagar: BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar alleged that Opposition leaders were using striking RTC workers for their political gains. Commenting on the death of RTC driver Nangunuri Babu, the Minister said political leaders visited Babu’s house but no leader donated a single rupee to perform the funeral.

Instead of extending financial support to family of the deceased, Opposition leaders created high drama during the funeral procession, Kamalakar told reporters here on Sunday.

Asked about BJP MP Bandi Sanjay’s allegations that police manhandled him during the death procession of Babu in Aarepalli on Friday, the Minister refused to comment on the issue stating that TRS leaders already reacted on the issue.

Promising to provide assistance to Babu’s family, he said State government benefits would also be provided to the family of deceased driver.

Referring to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s request to RTC workers to join the duty before November 5, the Minister appealed to RTC employees to join their duties. “Except a few RTC union leaders, a majority of the workers are poor. Their families would lose their source of income if they lost their employment,” he said.

The RTC workers should place their faith in Chief Minister instead of trusting leaders of Opposition parties, the Minister said. He also blamed BJP for adopting double standards, saying that while the Central government announced privatisation of Railways, Air India, and BPCL, local BJP leaders were talking against RTC’s privatisation.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .