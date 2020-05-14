Oppo drops a teaser for the launch of ‘Find X2’ series

By | Published: 12:41 am

Hyderabad: Oppo mobiles, one of the top-most smartphone brand in the world, on Wednesday, said that the company’s premium flagship smartphones Oppo Find X2 and Find X2 Pro that comes with 120Hz Ultra Vision Screen, is set to hit the Indian market soon.

The official Twitter handle of Oppo India, on Wednesday, a picture of the ‘Find X2 series’, and said, “The #OPPOFindX2 is coming to let you witness the #PerfectScreenOf2020 with a Billion colours and ultimate smoothness with its 120Hz Ultra Vision Screen!” It also posted a link for Amazon’s ‘notify me’ page for more alerts about the new device, which has also gone live.

The #OPPOFindX2 is coming to let you witness the #PerfectScreenOf2020 with a Billion colours and ultimate smoothness with its 120Hz Ultra Vision Screen!

The #TrueFlagshipExperience is coming soon to India.

Get Notified: https://t.co/9ckLNJDdGk pic.twitter.com/vXTVdSy64x — OPPO India (@oppomobileindia) May 13, 2020

Both the models in the premium-range smartphone series, Find X2 and Find X2 Pro is expected to have 6.7-inch OLED curved screen, along with Ultra Vision display with up to 120Hz ultra-high refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The screen has 3K QHD+ resolution (1440×3186 pixels) and a pixel density of 519 PPI. The screen made of Corning Gorilla Glass 6 has a ratio of 93.1 per cent and has a colour depth of 8+2-bit with 1.07 billion colours. Both the models also come with ColorOS 7.1 based on Android 10.0 operating system.

The smartphone duo will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset with 64-bit octa-core processor which performs at 2.84GHz, and paired with Adreno 650 graphic processor. Both the devices feature a 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and UFS3.0 ROM with 512GB capacity. They also come along with a SuperVOOC 2.0 flash charge with charging power up to 65W.

However, there is a slight difference in the battery capacity of both devices with Find X2 Pro having a slightly higher battery capacity of 4260mAh, while Find X2 has 4200mAh. Both the models also differ in the rear camera specifications, and although both the models sport a triple rear camera, the Find X2 Pro has a 48MP wide-angle camera with a 12-bit True Capture and equipped with optical image stabilization, a 48MP wide-angle camera with 120° field of view that also enable Ultra Macro mode and a 13MP Periscope Telephoto Camera that gives 10x hybrid zoom; up to 60x digital zoom. Whereas, the Find X2 model comes with a 13MP telephoto camera with 5x hybrid and up to 20x digital zoom, a 12MP ultra wide-angle camera and a 48MP wide-angle camera with optical image stabilization.

The Find X2 series is expected to be launched by the end of this month in India. The prices of the smartphones have not yet been made public. As per 91mobile.com, the premium range flagship smartphone series from Oppo is expected to cost around Rs 74,890.

