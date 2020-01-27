OPPO, IIT-H join hands to promote research in Science and Technology

By | Published: 8:04 pm

Sangareddy: The global smart phone brand OPPO, is collaborating with the Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad (IIT-H) to promote research in the field of science and technology. An MoU was signed recently by Tasleem Arif, Vice President and Head (R&D), OPPO India and Dr Sumohana S Channappayya, Dean (Research and Development), IIT-H.

The MoU will facilitate the exchange of ideas and carry out state-of-the-art research in the development of advanced and emerging technologies. It envisages joint research and development for multiple projects over a period of two years for the development of new technologies in areas specific to camera and image processing, battery, networks (5G), system performance and Artificial Intelligence, among other areas. The partnership is aimed at developing solutions and bridging the gap between academic excellence and business requirements and to help create an industry-ready workforce.

On the sidelines of signing the MoU, Tasleem Arif, Vice President and Head (R&D), OPPO India, said, “IIT-H is an institute renowned for excellent work in the field of Science and Technology. Our collaboration with IIT-H is in line with our vision to enhance R&D and innovation capabilities at OPPO India as we continue our endeavor to build localised solutions for the Indian market. This collaboration aims to pave the way to carry out quality research and promote the rapid integration of cutting-edge technology, particularly in the areas of 5G and AI.”

The MOU will help both OPPO and IIT Hyderabad conduct research in core areas of software, hardware and Internet services to ensure integrated user experience for the Indian audience.

Highlighting the impact of this collaboration, Dr. Sumohana S Channappayya, Dean (Research and Development), IIT-H, said, “We are happy to collaborate with OPPO India through the expertise of our researchers, to further support and strengthen their R&D efforts in bringing technological breakthroughs for the Indian market. This collaboration with OPPO will help in the development of indigenous solutions to cater to the dynamic needs of Indian consumers.”

